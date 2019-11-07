Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $20.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $24.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MOS. BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.76.

MOS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.74. 4,664,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,651,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $37.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

In other news, Director William T. Monahan purchased 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,820.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 12,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $249,691.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,353.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 59.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,100,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,539,000 after buying an additional 409,791 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 13.1% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 68,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 8.2% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

