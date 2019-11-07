Motus GI (MOTS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect Motus GI to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTS opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MOTS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Dougherty & Co set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Motus GI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

