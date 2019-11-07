MTN GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of MTN GRP LTD/S (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MTNOY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.57. 5,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,417. MTN GRP LTD/S has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98.

Get MTN GRP LTD/S alerts:

MTN GRP LTD/S Company Profile

MTN Group Limited operates in the telecommunications industry. It offers voice, data, digital, Internet of Things, mobility, security, managed network, and cloud solutions. The company also provides digital services, such as mobile money account; and entertainment services, including MTN Music and Play.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MTN GRP LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTN GRP LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.