Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $114,000 Position in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its position in Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 20,190 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 909.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 1,415.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 8,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Plains alerts:

In other Green Plains news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 51,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $436,832.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,983,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,497,130.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Eugene Edwards bought 15,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,620 shares in the company, valued at $326,183. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. Green Plains Inc has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.58.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.09. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $632.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

GPRE has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.