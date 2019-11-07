Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Reduces Stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lessened its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,510 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Acorda Therapeutics were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,697,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,488,000.

ACOR stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. The business had revenue of $47.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Acorda Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Acorda Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.07.

Acorda Therapeutics Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

