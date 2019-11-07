MustangCoin Market Cap Achieves $10,788.00 (MST)

MustangCoin (CURRENCY:MST) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. In the last seven days, MustangCoin has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MustangCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. MustangCoin has a market cap of $10,788.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of MustangCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000684 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 805.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000762 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About MustangCoin

MustangCoin (MST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2016. MustangCoin’s total supply is 630,343 coins. MustangCoin’s official website is mustangcoin.xyz. MustangCoin’s official Twitter account is @mustangcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MustangCoin

MustangCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MustangCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MustangCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MustangCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

