Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,140 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 576,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Voit & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $27.02 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.60.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.