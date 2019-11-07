Mutual Advisors LLC Has $747,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,174 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 54,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 97,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 56,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cfra lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,318. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $55.38 and a one year high of $75.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

