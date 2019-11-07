Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 134 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,613,040,000 after buying an additional 407,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after purchasing an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in 3M by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,349,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $927,238,000 after purchasing an additional 72,266 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,440,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $769,633,000 after purchasing an additional 173,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 1,337.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $490,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,848 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M stock traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.07. 19,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,994,618. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $177.00 target price on 3M and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $197.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

