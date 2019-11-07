Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 75.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,929,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. RDA Financial Network grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

HDV traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $96.62. 15,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,581. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $96.35.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.