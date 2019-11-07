Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,705 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BP by 2.2% during the second quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 244,969 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BP. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank cut their target price on shares of BP from $620.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.43.

Shares of BP stock opened at $39.31 on Thursday. BP plc has a 52 week low of $35.73 and a 52 week high of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $133.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.69.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

