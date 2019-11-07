Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 3,435 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $135.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.73. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $135.37.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

