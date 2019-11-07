Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.79.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Myers Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen raised shares of Myers Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE MYE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.26. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $14.24 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36. The firm has a market cap of $607.29 million, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Myers Industries had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $125.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 71.05%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.