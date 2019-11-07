Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 25.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MYGN. ValuEngine raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.04.

NASDAQ MYGN traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.24. 86,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average of $28.60.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John T. Henderson bought 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.46 per share, with a total value of $123,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,721.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Myriad Genetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 126.2% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 373.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

