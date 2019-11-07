Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 48.18% and a negative net margin of 125,903.34%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Nantkwest stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 106,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,897. The company has a current ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. Nantkwest has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $106.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.29.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

