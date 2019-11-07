National Bank Financial Raises Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$15.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.07.

EFN traded up C$0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.67. 1,624,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,844. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.12. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.15. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$6.03 and a 1 year high of C$11.97.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

