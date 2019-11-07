National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $63.55

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $63.55 and traded as high as $68.68. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $68.44, with a volume of 222,523 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on NA. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. CSFB lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$66.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$63.69.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.95 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 6.5399995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer Dominique Fagnoule sold 14,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.13, for a total transaction of C$911,820.00.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

