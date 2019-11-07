Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natural Resource Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners stock opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of -0.03. Natural Resource Partners has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $44.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $32.46.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 37.57% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Equities analysts anticipate that Natural Resource Partners will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter worth $415,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 2.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 101.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the third quarter worth $634,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter worth $585,000. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; aggregates and industrial minerals are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.