Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

NAVI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Navient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Navient alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the second quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Navient during the second quarter valued at $49,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Navient during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Navient during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Navient during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Navient stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07, a current ratio of 13.16 and a quick ratio of 13.85. Navient has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.33 million. Navient had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Navient will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.