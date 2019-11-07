NBW Capital LLC Has $3.75 Million Stake in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX)

NBW Capital LLC decreased its position in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,399 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Noble Midstream Partners were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 70,791 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,020,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,939,000 after purchasing an additional 86,425 shares during the period. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBLX stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.51. 9,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,134. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.42. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $43.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6716 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Noble Midstream Partners Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

