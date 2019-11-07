NBW Capital LLC Sells 1,839 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

NBW Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Nike comprises approximately 1.4% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 6,608.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,205,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,753 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,973,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,583 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $15,414,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,054,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,932,417.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 122,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $11,303,179.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 436,445 shares of company stock valued at $40,260,653. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.29. 3,303,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,945,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.01. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $66.53 and a 12-month high of $96.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.31. The company has a market cap of $140.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Nike from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $105.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $105.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nike from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.07.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

