NBW Capital LLC Sells 20,765 Shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPI)

NBW Capital LLC lowered its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPI) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,765 shares during the period. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN makes up approximately 4.5% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN were worth $15,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLPI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN by 2,146.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 197,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 188,850 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN by 7.1% in the third quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 852,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,765,000 after acquiring an additional 56,656 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN by 124.5% in the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 53,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 29,440 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,190,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,581,000 after acquiring an additional 18,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN by 182.2% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 27,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 17,833 shares in the last quarter.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,610. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $23.19.

