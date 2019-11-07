NBW Capital LLC Sells 956 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

NBW Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 17.1% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $943,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $1,292,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $97,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPMC traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.45. 10,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.91. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.19) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,268.74% and a negative return on equity of 73.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 734.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BPMC shares. Deutsche Bank lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Blueprint Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.36.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $34,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,868.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $800,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,365,796. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

