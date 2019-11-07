NBW Capital LLC Trims Stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

NBW Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. Phillips 66 Partners comprises 1.9% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 68.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 48,161 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 122.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 152.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 9.4% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 33,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSXP traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.75. 5,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.53. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.50%.

In related news, Director Phillip David Bairrington bought 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,943.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,626 shares in the company, valued at $553,720.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $56.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.