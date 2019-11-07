NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 115.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $60.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.77 million.

NASDAQ:NCSM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.38. The stock had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,709. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. NCS Multistage has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $107.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.71.

In other news, President Marty Stromquist acquired 39,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $89,802.00. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $32,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 119,912 shares of company stock valued at $257,502 in the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NCSM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of NCS Multistage in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

