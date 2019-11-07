Nebulas (NAS) Price Tops $0.61 on Exchanges

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 7th. Nebulas has a total market capitalization of $31.64 million and $15.72 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00006591 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Allcoin, Huobi and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00042925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $612.94 or 0.06632089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000423 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000990 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014476 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00046789 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

NAS is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 105,325,817 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Allcoin, Huobi, OKEx, Neraex, Gate.io, LBank and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

