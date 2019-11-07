Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 383.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 311,483 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.22% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $7,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 476.8% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 334.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 54.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 14.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.62.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.17. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 354.90%. The company had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $24.00 price target on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $75.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $513,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Katharina Otto-Bernstein sold 29,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $1,069,543.44. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,328 shares of company stock worth $3,587,957. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

