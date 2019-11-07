Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Trading 2.1% Higher

Neo Performance Materials Inc (OTCMKTS:NOPMF)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.44, 2,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 21% from the average session volume of 1,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NOPMF)

Neo Performance Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.