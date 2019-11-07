New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.85. 4,365,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,772,864. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGD. Raymond James set a $1.25 target price on New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $1.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, CIBC set a $1.40 target price on New Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.17.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

