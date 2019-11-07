New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given a $1.25 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) received a $1.25 price target from research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 45.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. CIBC set a $1.40 target price on New Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $1.30 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.17.

NGD traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $0.86. The company had a trading volume of 449,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774,639. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in New Gold in the second quarter valued at $27,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Signition LP boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 96.4% during the third quarter. Signition LP now owns 70,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 15.6% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold during the third quarter valued at $129,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

