New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $124.39

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $124.39 and last traded at $124.32, with a volume of 79008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.97.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.87.

The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.42, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDU. Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,323,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,928,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 60,704.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,702,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,734 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,119,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,930,000 after purchasing an additional 640,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 9,314.9% during the 2nd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Management LTD. now owns 552,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,330,000 after purchasing an additional 546,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

