New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Trading 1.2% Higher

New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:NUPMF)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.51, 76,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 101% from the average session volume of 37,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on New Pacific Metals in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.23.

About New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF)

New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada, Bolivia, and China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Silver Sand property that consists of 17 contiguous concessions covering an area of 3.15 square kilometers located in the Potosí Department, Bolivia.

