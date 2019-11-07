New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $148-150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.69 million.New Relic also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.60-0.67 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Argus upgraded New Relic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on New Relic from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Relic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.12.

Shares of New Relic stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.09. 1,763,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. New Relic has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $109.00. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.19 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.92.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.39. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. New Relic’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New Relic will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $624,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Gochee sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total value of $241,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 124,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,531,819.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,568 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

