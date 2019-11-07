New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. First Analysis downgraded shares of New Relic from a strong-buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $99.00 price objective (down from $124.00) on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.12.

NYSE:NEWR traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.01. 2,139,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,898. New Relic has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $109.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -212.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.39. New Relic had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James R. Gochee sold 1,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total value of $105,420.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,500,478.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $624,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,704 shares of company stock worth $3,529,568 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 905.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

