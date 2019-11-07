New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Director Acquires $15,930.00 in Stock

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Director Andrew Sloves purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.93 per share, with a total value of $15,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,002.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

New Residential Investment stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 30,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,265. New Residential Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $17.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). New Residential Investment had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $202.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.41%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRZ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $18.50 price target on shares of New Residential Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 34.1% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,788,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 12.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 7.3% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 174,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

