New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price objective on shares of New York Times and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Times from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.63.

Shares of NYT traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.20. 95,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,989. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84. New York Times has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $36.25. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 1.15.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. New York Times had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New York Times will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in New York Times by 0.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 88,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in New York Times by 1.9% during the second quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in New York Times by 2.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

