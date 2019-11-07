Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Newmont Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NEM traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $36.88. 4,800,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,426,199. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of -0.05. Newmont Goldcorp has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $41.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Citigroup raised their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James set a $51.00 target price on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Newmont Goldcorp from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $135,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,931,989.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 5,055 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $203,969.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,805 shares of company stock worth $1,811,632 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

