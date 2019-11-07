Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.24% of Nexstar Media Group worth $11,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,127,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,862,000 after acquiring an additional 166,961 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,806,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,406,000 after acquiring an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,848,000 after acquiring an additional 531,841 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,540,000 after acquiring an additional 55,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,397,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,173,000 after acquiring an additional 397,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.91. 484,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.44. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 1-year low of $70.51 and a 1-year high of $119.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.43.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($2.36). The business had revenue of $663.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 21.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. ValuEngine lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.55, for a total transaction of $66,593.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

