Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.58.

NICE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on Nice and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Nice in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nice from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Nice during the second quarter worth $372,502,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nice by 22.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,351,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,185,000 after buying an additional 244,874 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nice by 10.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 715,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,012,000 after buying an additional 66,561 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nice by 8.6% in the second quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 322,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,152,000 after buying an additional 25,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Nice by 7.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 262,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,675. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. Nice has a 1-year low of $102.56 and a 1-year high of $160.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.57.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Nice had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $381.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nice will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

