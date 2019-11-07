Nice (NICE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Nice had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $381.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nice to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $158.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nice has a 12 month low of $102.56 and a 12 month high of $160.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.78.

NICE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Nice in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Nice from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on Nice and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.54.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

