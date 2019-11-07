Nicholas J. Shears Sells 5,323 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Stock

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 5,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $844,014.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $159.91 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.01 and a 1-year high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 510.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.14.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.