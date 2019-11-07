NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NINTENDO LTD is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment. Nintendo has created such industry icons as Mario and Donkey Kong and launched franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. Nintendo manufactures and markets hardware and software for its popular home video game systems, including Nintendo 64 and Game Boy – the world’s best-selling video game system. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NTDOY. Wedbush raised shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $49.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

