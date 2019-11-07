Niobay Metals (CVE:NBY) Shares Down 8.7%

Niobay Metals Inc (CVE:NBY) shares traded down 8.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, 39,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 32,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The firm has a market cap of $23.76 million and a P/E ratio of -13.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.27.

Niobay Metals Company Profile (CVE:NBY)

Niobay Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It explores for niobium and tantalum deposits. The company's principal asset is a 100% interest in the James Bay Niobium property that covers an area of 2,530 hectares located in the Province of Ontario. The company was formerly known as MDN Inc and changed its name to Niobay Metals Inc in September 2016.

