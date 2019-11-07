Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Sets New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $12.60 and last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 765581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.92 million. Nlight had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on LASR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nlight in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Nlight from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Nlight from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LASR. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nlight in the second quarter worth about $20,327,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nlight by 38.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,124,000 after acquiring an additional 460,470 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Nlight by 21.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,919,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,061,000 after acquiring an additional 337,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nlight by 13.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,296,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,411,000 after acquiring an additional 270,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Nlight by 12.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,567,000 after acquiring an additional 199,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $531.40 million, a P/E ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 2.11.

About Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

