Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.18

Shares of Noront Resources Ltd (CVE:NOT) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 77250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.63 million and a P/E ratio of -4.29.

Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Noront Resources (CVE:NOT)

Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, silver, and palladium deposits. Its flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.

