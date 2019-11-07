North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.48

North West Company Inc (TSE:NWC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.48 and traded as low as $27.82. North West shares last traded at $27.93, with a volume of 84,935 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of North West from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.78, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61.

North West (TSE:NWC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$527.28 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that North West Company Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

