Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stake Raised by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $98,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $1,084,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $3,120,084 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Northern Trust from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup set a $92.00 target price on Northern Trust and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.53.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.30. The stock had a trading volume of 132,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,402. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.45. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $106.07. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.60%.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

