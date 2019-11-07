Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 15.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 20,999 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $43,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 47.1% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $717,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOC traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $343.56. The stock had a trading volume of 59,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,352. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $223.63 and a 52-week high of $383.89. The company has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective (up from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $418.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.08.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

