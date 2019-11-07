Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) EVP Sells $220,740.00 in Stock

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) EVP Michael G. Smelko sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $220,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,280.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Northwest Bancshares stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.99. 72,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $18.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $117.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,490,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,241,000 after buying an additional 78,881 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,464 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NWBI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

