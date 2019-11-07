Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Novartis by 7.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,617,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,424 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 26.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,069,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,573,000 after acquiring an additional 854,857 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Novartis by 23.8% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,776,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,838,000 after acquiring an additional 533,376 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 27.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,225,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,224,000 after acquiring an additional 474,241 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,278,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,745,000 after purchasing an additional 405,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Argus upped their price target on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

Shares of NVS traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.00. 54,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,128. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $72.19 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.76 and a 200-day moving average of $87.64. The stock has a market cap of $199.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

